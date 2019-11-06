

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – The criminal charges against Kitchener South-Hespeler MPP Amy Fee have been dropped.

On Wednesday morning, Fee was in a Kitchener courtroom to enter into a nine-month peace bond.

Both of the assault charges against her were dropped. There was no admission of guilt.

According to court documents, police arrested the woman on Oct. 8.

She was charged with two counts of assaulting her husband, Stephen Craig Fee, with a weapon on two separate occasions.

At the time, Fee's Lawyer Brennan Smart told CTV that Fee "vehemently denies any allegation of wrongdoing."

A source close to the situation said at the time that this was a result of an ongoing divorce, which Fee suggests in a statement provided to CTV News.

"Kitchener South Hespeler MPP Amy Fee has announced the breakup of a twenty-year relationship with her husband, Craig," the statement read in part.

The province stood by Fee after the allegations arose.

"Amy Fee is a very important member of our team. We support her and will continue to support her through this difficult time," said Government House Leader Paul Calandra in a statement to CTV News.

Stephen Craig Fee did not respond to requests by email or phone for comment last month.

With reporting from Nicole Lampa and Tegan Versolatto

This is a developing story. More to come...