

CTV Kitchener





Provincial police say crews spent several hours Saturday evening working to pull a woman from a collapsed trench in Tillsonburg.

OPP say the incident happened around 5 p.m. at a property on Highland Drive.

They say the homeowner was working on her foundation when the trench she dug out collapsed on her.

West Oxford fire crews spent close to three hours locating the homeowner in the rubble.

The 35-year-old woman was taken to local hospital with unknown injuries.

OPP say the incident is a result of improper digging and the saturated soil from recent rainfall was a factor.