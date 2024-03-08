Crews responding to fire at rural property near West Montrose
A barn near West Montrose went up in flames on Friday afternoon.
Crews from four different fire stations were called to the rural property near Jigs Hollow Road around 2:30 p.m.
Photos, shared by a CTV News viewer, showed flames shooting out of one buildings and cattle roaming around on the grass nearby.
“While our crews were responding there was heavy smoke [that] could be seen for miles,” said Woolwich Deputy Fire Chief Craig Eveson. “I responded from Breslau. You could see it when I came around there. And lots of smoke reported.”
Viewer photo of a barn fire near West Montrose on March 8, 2024. (Submitted: Paul Muma)
There were no injuries reported and no animals are believed to have been killed.
Eveson said local farmers were helping to move the cattle away from the buildings.
As of 5 p.m., crews were still on scene and fire trucks were seen filling up their tanks with water nearby.
The deputy fire chief said the flames were under control and firefighters were still putting out hot spots.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Officials said it’s too early to give a damage estimate.
Nearby roads were temporarily closed as precaution since the fire was so close to the road.
