Advertisement
Crews respond to 'large residential fire' in Waterloo
Published Monday, March 15, 2021 5:55PM EDT Last Updated Monday, March 15, 2021 6:12PM EDT
Crews respond to a fire on Spinnaker Crescent on March 15, 2021 (Terry Kelly / CTV News Kitchener)
Share:
KITCHENER -- Regional police say emergency crews are at the scene of a "large residential fire" in Waterloo.
Officials tweeted about the fire, located at Spinnaker Crescent and Chesapeake Drive, around 5:30 p.m.
Police said there were no injuries reported.
Residents are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.