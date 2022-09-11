Crews respond to house fire in Cambridge

The Cambridge Fire Department says crews from four stations are on-scene at a house fire on Linnwood Avenue in Cambridge.

In a tweet posted at 2:33 p.m. Sunday, the fire department said firefighters are operating in an offensive strategy and completing searches of the home.

It’s believed everyone is out of the building. No injuries have been reported.

