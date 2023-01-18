Crews respond to fire in Kitchener

Seven trucks responded to a fire at 216 St. Leger Street in Kitchener on Jan. 18. 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) Seven trucks responded to a fire at 216 St. Leger Street in Kitchener on Jan. 18. 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver