

Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener





Cambridge fire crews were on scene of a chemical fire Wednesday night.

They were called to a building on Eagle Street North near Concession Road around 10:30 p.m.

Several fire trucks along with police and paramedics responded to the scene.

No one was injured in the fire, but air testing is being done to make sure the building is safe before workers return.

There is no word on a cause at this time.