KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Crews respond to barn fire near Mitchell

    Smoke rises from a barn on Perth Line 44 near Mitchell, Ont. on Jan. 26, 2024. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener) Smoke rises from a barn on Perth Line 44 near Mitchell, Ont. on Jan. 26, 2024. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Fire crews were called to a barn fire near Mitchell Friday morning.

    Firefighters from West Perth, Perth East and North Perth Fire departments responded to the blaze on Perth Line 44 at Road 150.

    Smoke could be seen coming from a barn, but no information been released yet about what may have been inside or if anyone was hurt.

    Perth Line 44 was closed for a few hours but has since reopened.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News