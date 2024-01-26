Crews respond to barn fire near Mitchell
Fire crews were called to a barn fire near Mitchell Friday morning.
Firefighters from West Perth, Perth East and North Perth Fire departments responded to the blaze on Perth Line 44 at Road 150.
Smoke could be seen coming from a barn, but no information been released yet about what may have been inside or if anyone was hurt.
Perth Line 44 was closed for a few hours but has since reopened.
Measles cases soar abroad but are rare in Canada, for now
With infections and deaths linked to measles soaring abroad, medical experts warn that waning immunization rates are increasing risks of the virus's return to Canada.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Charlottetown man's 1988 death
Police in Charlottetown say a 56-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and interfering with human remains in connection with the 1988 homicide of Byron Carr.
Canadian cyclist permanently banned for code of conduct violations
Cycling Canada has banned Alexander Amiri from its activities and events after an Abuse-Free Sport adjudicative panel found the road cyclist breached the organization's code of conduct.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump walks out of court during closing arguments of defamation trial
Former U.S. president Donald Trump abruptly walked out on closing arguments at his defamation trial Friday as a lawyer for writer E. Jean Carroll urged a jury to award her client at least $12 million damages, saying Trump had shattered her reputation and her world by unleashing a flood of hate toward her through his public statements branding her a liar.
What renters and landlords should know about 'cash for keys' deals
A backlog of cases at landlord and tenant boards in Canada is allowing tenants to misuse the system, causing expensive issues for landlords who attempt to buy them out, according to a real estate expert.
UFO reports from pilots include 'intense' and 'unusual' lights over Canada in 2023
From 'very strange' to 'intense' lights, pilots with airlines like WestJet, Air France and British Airways filed more than a dozen UFO reports over Canada in 2023.
Former Montreal Alouette, Kelly Malveaux, dead at 47
The Canadian Football League (CFL) world is mourning the loss of one of its long-time players, Kelly Malveaux, who died at the age of 47.
Liberal MPs remain split on genocide case as UN orders Israel to protect Palestinians
Liberal MPs are split on how Canada should respond as the International Court of Justice proceeds with considering a genocide case against Israel.
King Charles III is doing well after scheduled prostate treatment
King Charles III is doing well after undergoing a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate, Queen Camilla said Friday as she left the private hospital where he was being treated.
16-year-old boy charged after discharging shotgun in north end neighbourhood
A 16-year-old youth is facing multiple charges after he allegedly discharged a sawed-off shotgun following a disturbance at a northeast London home earlier this week.
Vehicle crashes into house in St. Thomas, Ont.
Around 2 a.m., police responded to the scene on McIntyre Street where they said the driver of a vehicle showed “visible signs of impairment.”
8 people left homeless, 1 injured after house fire
A major fire in St. Thomas has left one person injured and at least eight people homeless. The blaze broke out at 8 Jonas St., just steps from the city’s core early Thursday evening.
Transit Windsor strike is 'imminent' if weekend talks fail: union
The union representing Transit Windsor workers says a final attempt to work out a fair deal is taking place this weekend.
-
LaSalle police investigating grandparent scams
The LaSalle police are informing the public that they have received reports of grandparent scams in the community.
Stolen truck, trailer and drugs found in Colchester
Two people have been arrested after police recovered a stolen pickup truck and seized drugs in Colchester.
Cause of partial roof collapse at south Barrie business under investigation
Emergency crews were called to a business in Barrie's south end Friday morning for a partial roof collapse.
-
Winning lottery ticket about to expire if not claimed
A lottery ticket worth $10,000 is sitting unclaimed and about to expire.
Father and son from Simcoe County win over $73,000 with lottery
A father and son from Innisfil who have tried their luck in the lottery together for five years are making plans after winning over $73,000.
Sudbury nurse launches court battle after losing job over her struggles speaking English
A nurse who failed to pass her probationary period in Sudbury largely because of her struggle to communicate in English has filed a labour grievance against her employer.
-
Speeding a factor in head-on bus crash that killed man in Sudbury, police say
A 61-year-old man has died following a head-on crash with a city bus in the Onaping area of Greater Sudbury.
Two teens arrested after fire destroys First Nation's only school: chief and council
A northwestern Ontario First Nation says two teens have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed the community's only school.
Hockey Outaouais to expel teams from playoffs who harass referees
The president for a western Quebec youth hockey league is warning that sanctions could be imposed against teams who disrespect young referees during games.
-
Wanted Brockville man found in Calgary: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police officers travelled to Calgary to return a wanted man to Brockville.
Freezing rain warning ends for Ottawa
Environment Canada has ended the freezing rain warning in Ottawa.
Managing demonstrations since the Israel-Hamas war has cost $7.5 million: Toronto police
Toronto police say that it has cost $7.5 million to manage hundreds of demonstrations that have taken place since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7.
-
How will kids in Ontario be taught coding in kindergarten?
Ontario kindergarten kids will likely not learn coding by sitting in front of a computer screen as part of the new provincial curriculum.
School bus driver involved in Niagara crash flees scene with children still onboard: police
A school bus driver involved in a collision in Welland earlier this week fled the scene while missing a wheel and with children still onboard their vehicle, police say.
BREAKING Quebec judge rejects injunction request against Northvolt battery plant
The Quebec Superior Court has rejected an environmental group's request for an injunction to suspend work on the Northvolt battery plant. The company can therefore resume tree-cutting on its land.
Woman found dead in east end Montreal apartment
A woman is dead after a stabbing at an apartment building in Montreal's east end.
-
The agreement in principle reached between the FAE and the Quebec government has been rejected by two more unions.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Charlottetown man's 1988 death
Police in Charlottetown say a 56-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and interfering with human remains in connection with the 1988 homicide of Byron Carr.
-
Man charged following head-on collision near Miller Lake last fall: N.S. RCMP
Police in Nova Scotia have charged a 35-year-old man following a serious head-on crash near Miller Lake in the Fall River area last fall.
-
Many residents and pest control experts are noting a higher number of rodents during the winter months, causing damage to many residents properties.
Manitoba Crown corporation has suffered from instability, large management load
An external review of Manitoba's Crown-owned auto insurance corporation has found instability, confusion over responsibilities and a high ratio of managers.
-
Winnipeg restaurant owner dead following confrontation: police
The owner of a Winnipeg restaurant has died following an assault outside of his business on Wednesday night.
-
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) seized $600,000 in fentanyl and cocaine as part of a drug trafficking investigation.
1 person dead in northwest Calgary house fire
One person is dead following a house fire along Evanston Drive N.W. on Thursday night.
-
Shooting near Sundre, Alta., under investigation
Police are investigating after a man died in a shooting at a home northwest of Sundre.
WEATHER Daytime highs this weekend similar to what we expect for May
The warming trend will continue for Calgary and southern Alberta with daytime highs running seven to 10 degrees warmer than average until the middle of next week.
Fire breaks out while Edmonton police carry out court order; 7 people hospitalized
Seven people were taken to hospital from the scene of a fire south of Whyte Avenue early Friday morning.
-
Man accused of harassing women at University of Alberta banned from campus
Police have issued a warning about a man following and harassing women at the University of Alberta campus.
-
A newly built house in southeast Edmonton was damaged by fire early Friday morning.
Major SkyTrain delays for morning commuters over 'track intrusion'
SkyTrain riders on the Expo Line faced significant delays and major crowds Friday morning as two Vancouver stations were closed due to a police incident.
-
Remains found on Nanaimo beach identified as missing 35-year-old man
Mounties have identified a set of human remains discovered on a beach this week as those of a 35-year-old man who was reported missing late last year.
-
B.C. Premier David Eby has rebuffed the province's retiring chief coroner's swansong pleas for non-prescription safe supply of drugs, calling it a “fundamental issue” of disagreement on how to curb the toxic drug crisis.