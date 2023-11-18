Crews put out flames at Waterloo home

A fire broke out Friday afternoon at a home in Waterloo.

Firefighters were called to Westvale Drive, near Valley Ridge Crescent, around 3:40 p.m.

There was significant damage to the garage and roof of the home.

No one was seriously hurt.

Fire crews were still on scene Saturday.

Fire damage to a Westvale Drive home on Nov. 18, 2023. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials have not provided a damage estimate.