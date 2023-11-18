KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Crews put out flames at Waterloo home

    Fire damage to a Westvale Drive home on Nov. 18, 2023. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener) Fire damage to a Westvale Drive home on Nov. 18, 2023. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)

    A fire broke out Friday afternoon at a home in Waterloo.

    Firefighters were called to Westvale Drive, near Valley Ridge Crescent, around 3:40 p.m.

    There was significant damage to the garage and roof of the home.

    No one was seriously hurt.

    Fire crews were still on scene Saturday.

    Fire damage to a Westvale Drive home on Nov. 18, 2023. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Officials have not provided a damage estimate.

