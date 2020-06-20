KITCHENER -- Firefighters are trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged an abandoned building in Guelph Saturday night.

Crews were called to the property on Speedvale Avenue West around 6 p.m.

They managed to get the flames under control and stayed on scene for most of the night to monitor for hot spots.

Matt Oxley lives across the street from the property and says the building has been abandoned for about a year.

“I was looking out the window, we saw some loud motorcycles going by so that piqued my curiosity, and we saw what looked to be dust at that point, cause it was just getting going,” he says. “It quickly became apparent that it wasn’t dust so I ran over.”

Officials have not yet released a damage estimate and it’s not known if the fire is considered suspicious.