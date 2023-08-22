Crews on scene of gas leak in Guelph
Guelph police are asking people to avoid the area of William Street and Franchetto Boulevard after a gas leak.
Officers and Guelph Fire are on scene, police said in a tweet posted at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES | 1,600 people remain in Yellowknife as officials urge evacuation; feds update on fires
After rain fell in some communities earlier this week, firefighters are preparing for a change in weather as dry heat is expected across the Northwest Territories over the next few days. Here's the latest.
Elon Musk's X plans to remove headlines from links to news articles
Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, in a move that could potentially undermine the ability of news publishers to draw audience.
B.C. premier to get first-hand look at fire damage in southern Interior
British Columbia Premier David Eby is scheduled to visit the province's fire-ravaged southern Interior today, along with Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston, to get a first-hand look at the devastation caused by raging wildfires.
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall in Texas, marking the first U.S. landfall of the Atlantic hurricane season
Tropical Storm Harold made landfall on the South Texas coast late Tuesday morning, becoming the first storm in the US to do so in the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.
2 men arrested at Canadian border with fake permanent resident and social insurance cards
The Canada Border Services Agency says it arrested two men earlier this month at a Quebec port of entry after discovering they were travelling with fake permanent resident and social insurance cards.
Dominican Republic starts shuttering schools and offices ahead of Tropical Storm Franklin
Authorities in the Dominican Republic prepared to shut down much of the country Tuesday as Tropical Storm Franklin took aim at the island of Hispaniola that it shares with Haiti and threatened to unleash landslides and heavy floods.
Canada monitoring new COVID-19 variant: officials
Canada is monitoring a new COVID-19 variant that has been detected in several countries.
opinion | Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Feds to consider caps on int'l study permits as housing crisis grows: Fraser
Canada is looking to crack down on unscrupulous schools that are cashing in on the big bucks of international student tuition fees without putting any thought into where those students are going to live, Housing Minister Sean Fraser said Monday.
London
Water woes in Byron
Thanks to construction work, some areas of Byron are experiencing lower water pressure and possible discolouration on Tuesday.
TVDSB capping enrolment at White Oaks Public School
According to the board, the move is due to a rapid increase in the number of families in the school’s attendance area and the holding zones it accommodates.
Witness says scene was ‘hectic’ after weekend crash that claimed two young lives
Middlesex OPP continues to investigate a fatal two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of two teens Saturday night.
Windsor
Local politicians decry 'disturbing development' to close Sandwich Street to traffic
Windsor politicians say there is a “disturbing development” that will close Sandwich Street to traffic.
Thousands of rounds of ammunition, weapons seized in Bothwell
Thousands of rounds of ammunition has been seized and a member of Hells Angels has been arrested and charged, according to OPP.
Alleged assault with 2x4 lumber in Wallaceburg
A 27-year-old Wallaceburg man is facing charges after police say he assaulted someone with a piece of lumber and smashed the back window of his vehicle.
Barrie
Passed out at the wheel, liquor bottle roll, crash into ditch: OPP lays impaired driving charges
Ontario police say while some drivers "get it, some still do not" when it comes to impaired driving after three cases in recent days were reported by concerned residents, resulting in charges.
Celebrities soak up the sun in Muskoka this summer
Cottage country saw its fair share of celebrities this summer, from supermodels to NBA legends to Posh Spice.
Bridge demolished to pave way for new structure over Highway 400 in Barrie
Crews have demolished the Sunnidale Road bridge over Highway 400 in Barrie to make room for a new, larger structure to improve traffic flow through the area.
Northern Ontario
New animal clinic in Sudbury to help pet owners access vet care
A new community support service is starting in Greater Sudbury to help pet owners without the means to bring their animals to the vet for care.
Jamaican migrant workers sent back from Ontario farm after exposing conditions
Jamaican migrant workers were sent back to the Caribbean from a farm in Ontario earlier this month after holding a one-day strike in protest of their workplace conditions.
The rudest and most polite cities in Canada are both in Ontario
The rudest and most polite city in Canada are both located in Ontario, according to an unofficial survey.
Ottawa
NWT wildfire evacuees arrive in Ottawa
After a gruelling 23 hours in transit, Yellowknife resident Cara Bryant has reunited with her mother here in Ottawa.
Ottawa Mission facing influx of refugees and asylum claimants
The Ottawa Mission is dealing with a major influx of refugees and asylum claimants who have nowhere else to go.
Eastern Ontario school bus authority warns of possible shortages this fall
The school bus authority that serves school boards in eastern Ontario outside of Ottawa is warning of possible transportation shortages this fall.
Toronto
Ontario man who admitted to sexually abusing children allowed to practice law, tribunal rules
An Ontario man who admitted to sexually abusing children has been permitted to practice law, as long as he isn’t alone with kids. The public, however, isn't allowed to know his name.
Drake reveals new album cover, designed by 5-year-old son Adonis
Drake has revealed the artwork for his upcoming album, designed by none other than his son, five-year-old Adonis.
Montreal
Accused in Quebec daycare bus crash that killed two kids has case postponed
The court case of a Quebec man accused of killing two young children by driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare has once again been postponed.
Quebec drug proves effective in fighting COVID-19
A cocktail of antibodies developed by Quebec firm Immune Biosolutions has reportedly proved effective in alleviating the respiratory symptoms caused by COVID-19 during the acute phase of the virus.
Demonstration planned to demand release of documents on 1995 Quebec referendum
A citizens' demonstration is planned for Friday to increase the pressure on the chief electoral officer (DGEQ) to reveal the documents of the Grenier Commission, which investigated the financing of the No camp during the 1995 Quebec referendum.
Atlantic
St. Mary's First Nation in New Brunswick declares local state of emergency
St. Mary's First Nation in New Brunswick says it has declared a state of local emergency effective immediately.
Woman charged following Spryfield stabbing: Halifax police
Halifax police say a 30-year-old woman is facing charges after a man was stabbed Monday morning in Spryfield.
Investigation underway after workplace fatality in Dieppe
WorkSafeNB is investigating a workplace fatality in Dieppe, N.B.
Winnipeg
Man stabbed by stranger on Portage Avenue: police
A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed by a stranger on the street over the weekend.
'Blowing up a community': Residents ordered out of Winnipeg apartment building
People living in a Daniel McIntyre apartment block have been ordered to leave Monday due to issues with the building.
Winnipeg police investigating suspicious item in Westwood area
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a suspicious item in the city’s Westwood neighbourhood.
Calgary
Suspect charged in stabbing at Calgary Transit station, 2 more sought
Calgary police say a man faces charges in connection with a brutal stabbing on a downtown LRT platform and investigators are looking for two others.
Improved emergency services at Calgary's Peter Lougheed Centre completed
The provincial government says renovations at Calgary's Peter Lougheed Centre are now complete.
Nearly 2,500 evacuees in Calgary as local firefighters head to N.W.T. to battle wildfires
A crew of 13 from the Calgary Fire Department departed Monday for Yellowknife to help defend the Northwest Territories capital in the event wildfire reaches it.
Edmonton
Lockdown ends as 3 injured in shooting at West Edmonton Mall
Three people were shot at West Edmonton Mall Monday night, prompting a lockdown of the entire shopping centre for more than two hours.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Edmonton Elks name Rick LeLacheur as interim president, CEO
Rick LeLacheur is returning to Edmonton, the city's CFL team announced Tuesday.
LATEST UPDATES
Vancouver
'You're not helping': Residents of B.C.'s Shuswap urged to stop seizing firefighting equipment
As residents of B.C.'s Shuswap region work desperately to protect their homes, government officials are urging them to stop seizing equipment intended for provincial firefighting crews.
B.C. premier to get first-hand look at fire damage in southern Interior
British Columbia Premier David Eby is scheduled to visit the province's fire-ravaged southern Interior today, along with Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston, to get a first-hand look at the devastation caused by raging wildfires.
Liberals look to sitting judges to lead foreign interference inquiry: LeBlanc
It is taking longer than expected to find someone to lead a public inquiry into foreign interference because the government is in talks with sitting judges, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Tuesday, which means following specific protocols of engagement.