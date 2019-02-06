Featured
Crews on scene for engulfed garage fire in Cambridge
The aftermath of a garage fire. Neighbours tell CTV that they heard an explosion. (Scott Clarke / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 7:17PM EST
Emergency crews responded to a garage engulfed in flames in the west end of Cambridge.
Neighbours in the area tell CTV News that they heard an explosion around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Police confirmed a garage was engulfed in flames on Selkirk Street between Tait Street and Glenmorris Street.
This story is developing. More details to come.