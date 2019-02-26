

CTV Kitchener





A fire at a workshop in Centre Wellington made for a dramatic sight on Tuesday morning.

Crews from five stations responded to the fully-involved fire shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Side Road 5 West near Arthur Street North.

Several nearby buildings, including a house, were in jeopardy, but fire crews were able to contain the fire to the workshop.

No damage estimate was available.

The cause of the fire was unknown and is still under investigation.