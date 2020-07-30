KITCHENER -- A house fire in Cambridge gave residents on Oak Street a scare on Thursday morning.

Neighbours watched as fire crews acted quickly to put out any flames.

Officials say four stations responded to the fire at around 9:45 a.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the second floor window.

Firefighters climbed to the second floor and entered through a window to put the fire out.

No one was home at the time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials believe it may be related to an appliance upstairs.

"It could possibly be the improper of extension cords or something like that," says Platoon Chief Mike Pauze.

"Those messages are always out there: proper use of extension cords, especially when people are trying to have fans and air conditioners running. Use the proper extension cords."

Officials estimate that there was around $150,000 in damage done.