Crews demolish beloved Waterloo landmark

    Demolition of the former Sonny's Restaurant in Waterloo on Jan. 29, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    Sonny’s Restaurant is now just a memory for many in Waterloo Region.

    The iconic Waterloo landmark, which opened in 1965, was torn down on Monday.

    The Weber Street property went up for sale in May 2022. The asking price was just shy of $3 million and the ad said the "business generates serious profits and pays $72,000/year net rent."

    At the time, the owner told CTV News that he wanted to retire and hoped it wouldn’t be the end for the beloved burger joint.

    Conestoga College purchased the property, which is adjacent to their Waterloo campus, in August 2022.

    The restaurant closed around the same time and never reopened.

    No details have been shared about the school’s plan for the property or the final selling price.

    Sonny's is located 256 Weber St. N. in Waterloo. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

