Crews battle warehouse fire in Norfolk County

Norfolk County -

Fire crews worked early Wednesday morning to put out flames at a warehouse south of Tillsonburg.

In a tweet posted at 6:30 a.m., OPP said Middletown North Walsingham Townline Road has been closed between Mabees Side Road and West Quarterline Road.

Police report the building has been engulfed by fire.

No injuries were reported and no other information has been given at this time.

Police ask the public to avoid the area and not go around road closure signs.