KITCHENER -- A home in Eden Mills has significant damage after a fire broke out Friday evening.

Crews were called to the rural property, on Wellington Road 29 just south of Rockwood, before 5 p.m.

Thick smoke filled the air as firefighters doused the roof with water.

The upper portion of the home sustained significant damage.

Huge holes could be seen in the roof and side of the structure, along with large sections of charred and melted siding.

The extent of the damage and cause have not yet been released.

Firefighters from Guelph, Puslinch and Halton Hills were also on scene to provide mutual aid.