Crews battle garage fire in Elora
Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021 11:16AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, March 9, 2021 12:20PM EST
The scene of a structure fire on Mary Street in Elora is seen here, March 9, 2021. (Source: @CWFireChief).
KITCHENER -- Wellington County OPP and Centre Wellington fire officials were on scene of a garage fire in Elora Tuesday morning.
Officials posted about the incident on social media around 11 a.m.
They were asking the public to avoid the area of Mary Street near Moir and David Streets.
OPP said no injuries were reported.
It is not clear what caused the fire.
