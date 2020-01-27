KITCHENER -- Wellesley fire crews were kept busy Monday night, battling a fire inside a metal fabrication shop.

Crews were called to the shop on Geddes Street between Ament Line and Chapel Street around 6 p.m.

They say smoke and flames were coming from the structure when crews arrived on scene.

The fire is believed to have started in the generator area of the basement. No one was inside the shop at the time.

Crews had to haul water from a reservoir about one kilometre down the road to fight the fire.

Officials say due to some runoff from water used to fight the fire, the Region has been notified and will investigate to ensure there are no risks.

Fire officials estimate there was around $50,000 to $60,000 worth of damage to equipment inside the shop.