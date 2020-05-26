Crews battle fire at industrial building in Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 26, 2020 11:44PM EDT
An industrial fire shut down part of a Kitchener road May 26, 2020.
KITCHENER -- An industrial fire shut down part of a Kitchener road Tuesday night.
Regional Police confirm they were called to the building on Wilson Avenue around 11 p.m.
They say Wilson Avenue between Goodrich Drive and Wabanaki Drive will remain closed until the fire is under control.
There are not believed to be any injuries.
