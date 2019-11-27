Fire crews were kept busy Wednesday night battling a fire at an abandoned barn in Baden.

Dozens of firefighters from the Baden and New Hamburg fire crews were called to the property on Snyders Road East around 9:30 p.m.

Crews on scene say the wind, which was gusting at over 50 km/h at the time, was a factor as they battled the flames.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

There is no word yet on a cause.

Crews say they expect to remain on scene for several hours to battle hot spots.