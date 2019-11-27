Crews battle barn fire and wind gusts in Baden
CTV Kitchener Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019 11:14PM EST
Fire crews were kept busy Wednesday night battling a fire at a building in Baden.(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
Fire crews were kept busy Wednesday night battling a fire at an abandoned barn in Baden.
Dozens of firefighters from the Baden and New Hamburg fire crews were called to the property on Snyders Road East around 9:30 p.m.
Crews on scene say the wind, which was gusting at over 50 km/h at the time, was a factor as they battled the flames.
There have been no reports of any injuries.
There is no word yet on a cause.
Crews say they expect to remain on scene for several hours to battle hot spots.