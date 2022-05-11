Crews at the scene of a structure fire in Brantford

Firefighters at the scene of a structure fire near Colborne St. in Brantford. (May 11, 2022) Firefighters at the scene of a structure fire near Colborne St. in Brantford. (May 11, 2022)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Live updates from the Conservative leadership debate

Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls are debating face-to-face in English in Edmonton, Alta. This is the first of two official debates organized, and the party has promised a policy-focused event. Follow along for live updates from CTV News reporters.

Technicians prepare the set for the Conservative Party of Canada English leadership debate in Edmonton, Alta., Wednesday, May 11, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Dems' bid to secure Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster

The U.S. Senate fell far short Wednesday in a rushed effort toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access as federal law, blocked by a Republican filibuster in a blunt display of the nation's partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action.

Ukraine to hold first war crimes trial of captured Russian

Ukraine's top prosecutor disclosed plans Wednesday for the first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier, as fighting raged in the east and south and the Kremlin left open the possibility of annexing a corner of the country it seized early in the invasion.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver