Credit cards and bike stolen from garage: Guelph police

    Guelph police say two credit cards and a bike were stolen after a break and enter in a garage earlier this week.

    Police were dispatched to an address on College Avenue West near Janefield Avenue on Wednesday night.

    “The complainant advised he noticed several fraudulent transactions on his credit card and realized his wallet had been stolen from his vehicle, which was parked in the garage,” police said in a news release.

    Police said the victim’s bicycle, described as black with OPUS in silver writing, was also missing.

    Police believe someone broke in late Monday or early Tuesday.

    Police said several transactions were made using the stolen credit card totaling more than $465.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

