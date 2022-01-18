Crashes along Line 86 under investigation leading to closures
Part of a major rural road and a side road in Wellesley Township have been closed off after a pair of crashes.
Waterloo regional police tweeted about a crash on Line 86 just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
ROAD CLOSURE— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 18, 2022
Collision on Line 86 between Lichty Road and Manser Road.
Line 86 will be closed in both directions for the investigation.
More details to follow when available.

They say the road will be closed off from Lichty to Manser Road until mid-morning as they investigate.
Roughly half an hour later, police tweeted about a crash on Powell Road between Line 86 and Posey Line.
ROAD CLOSURE— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 18, 2022
Collision on Powell Road between Line 86 and Posey Line.
Powell Road will be closed in both directions for the investigation.
More details to follow when available.

Powell will also be closed in both directions for an investigation.