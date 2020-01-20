KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police have closed a road in Wellington County after a crash and vehicle rollover.

Police say no one was injured in the crash on Wellington Road 124, just east of Guelph.

A photo posted to Twitter by police shows a hatchback and transport truck in a field.

The car had damage to its side and its airbags deployed, while the transport truck ended up on its side.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash or whether any charges will be laid.

Police closed the road while they investigated.

This is a developing story. More to come…