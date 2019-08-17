

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Charges are pending after a serious crash between a car and a motorcycle on Saturday.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with critical injuries following the crash.

Emergency responders were called to the incident Shirley Drive in Kitchener around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The moment of impact could be seen on a surveillance video of nearby business Natural Stone City, and pieces of the motorcycle could be seen scattered across the road.

An Ornge Air Ambulance representative says they transported a man in his 30s to a Hamilton Hospital with critical injuries.

"The motorcycle appeared to be [travelling] southbound and the car appear to be [travelling] northbound," said Sgt. Mike Nisperger of the WRPS Traffic Services Unit.

In the surveillance video, the sedan can be seen slowing and making a left turn when a motorcycle comes in the opposite direction, collides with the vehicle and lands several metres away from the crash.

Natural Stone City employees say the woman in the sedan was a pregnant coworker. Police say she was only shaken up from the collision.

"We are thinking about both of them," said employee Victor Setu. "We are thinking about our colleague and thinking about the guy as well."

Setu adds that he hasn’t seen a crash on this road before.

"It gives you a bit of an idea that you take your life in your hands when you’re driving," he said.

Police say the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

The stretch of road between Hesh Crescent and Cedarview Place was closed for several hours, but has since re-opened.

On Monday, police announced that charges were pending. It's not yet known which driver will be facing them.