Crash takes out part of pedestrian overpass in downtown Kitchener
Police have closed a section of Charles Street in downtown Kitchener where it appears a garbage truck took out part of an overhead pedestrian bridge.
Waterloo regional police officers, including the forensic identification van, were on scene as of 10:30 a.m.
In an email, Waterloo regional police said no one was hurt.
A garbage truck with its lift up is seen at the crash site. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)
Police said Charles Street is closed between Gaukel Street and Water Street. The ION LRT is still running.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)
