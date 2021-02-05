KITCHENER -- A crash between three vehicles near Guelph forced a closure of Highway 401 in both directions for several hours Thursday night into Friday morning.

Provincial police tweeted about the crash on Highway 401 near Highway 6 South late Thursday night.

They say a white SUV was heading westbound when it stopped in the middle lane for unknown reasons. It was then struck from behind by a pickup truck.

A tanker truck filled with wine was travelling in the middle lane when it approached the vehicles. Officers say the truck travelled through the concrete barrier before landing on its side.

Minor injuries were reported.

Hwy. 401 remained closed in both directions between Hwy. 6 South and Guelph Line for several hours overnight.

The Ministry of Transportation tweeted around 6:30 a.m. that all Hwy. 401 westbound lanes at Guelph line had reopened, but the on-ramp remained closed due to the rollover.

OPP say the tanker truck was removed around 7 a.m. and the eastbound lanes reopened around 9 a.m.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but the driver of the SUV has been charged with impaired driving.

