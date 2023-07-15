Crash sends motorcycle driver to hospital

Waterloo Regional Police are at the scene of collision between Kitchener and Guelph.

On Saturday afternoon, they tweeted that Chilligo Road at Woolwich Guelph Townline was closed for an investigation.

They later said a male motorcycle driver had been taken to hospital by EMS.

No details were released about the severity of his injuries or if any other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Chilligo Road was shut down between Rider Road and Woolwich Guelph Townline.

As of 3:30 p.m., that road remains closed.