

CTV Kitchener





One person was taken to hospital following a serious crash west of Kitchener on Friday.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. on Highway 7/8 at Nafizger Road, just outside New Hamburg.

It involved two vehicles, including a car which received substantial damage to its back-end.

Three of four lanes of the highway were blocked for about an hour for investigation of the collision and removal of the vehicles.

Information on the cause of the crash was not immediately available.