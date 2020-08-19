Advertisement
Crash partially blocking eastbound lanes on Highway 401
Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 8:53PM EDT
A crash backs up traffic on Highway 401 on Aug. 19, 2020 (Jeff Pickel / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- One lane has reopened on Highway 401 eastbound near Cambridge on Wednesday evening.
The Guelph Fire Department tweeted about a call to a crash on the highway around 6:45 p.m.
Initial reports indicated the crash initially closed all eastbound lanes near the Cambridge OnRoute, causing traffic to back up in all directions.