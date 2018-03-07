Featured
Crash on Ira Needles Boulevard leaves 1 person trapped
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 5:57AM EST
Three people were taken to hospital Tuesday night following a collision in northwest Kitchener.
The two-vehicle collision brought emergency crews to Ira Needles Boulevard, between Victoria Street and Highland Road, around 9:30 p.m.
According to police, it left one person trapped in a vehicle, needing to be freed by emergency crews.
Information on the condition of the three people taken to hospital was not available.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.