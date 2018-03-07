

CTV Kitchener





Three people were taken to hospital Tuesday night following a collision in northwest Kitchener.

The two-vehicle collision brought emergency crews to Ira Needles Boulevard, between Victoria Street and Highland Road, around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, it left one person trapped in a vehicle, needing to be freed by emergency crews.

Information on the condition of the three people taken to hospital was not available.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.