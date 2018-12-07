

CTV Kitchener





Six people were sent to hospital after a highway crash involving multiple vehicles.

Police responded to the collision on Highway 8 between Shakespeare and Stratford around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A tractor trailer and four other vehicles were involved.

“The tractor trailer was exiting from a private driveway, conditions at the time were snowing and blowing and there was a chain reaction collision where the four sedans collided with the rear of the tractor trailer,” said Cst. Barry Cookson.

In a press release, police later clarified that three sedans and a minivan were involved.

One person was left in critical condition and was airlifted to London hospital.

Police closed the highway from Road 109 to Road 110 for investigation.

There was no word on the cause of the crash, or whether any charges would be laid.