    • Crash on Highway 8 in New Hamburg sends one person to hospital

    A collision at Highway 8 and Nafziger Road in New Hamburg on March 7, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener) A collision at Highway 8 and Nafziger Road in New Hamburg on March 7, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)
    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a collision on Highway 8 between a motorcycle and a car.

    In an email to CTV News, OPP said it appears to have been a road rage incident.

    One person was transported to hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, though it’s not yet clear who was hurt.

    No further details have been released at this time as the OPP continue to investigate.

    Road closed sign at Highway 8 and Nafziger Road in New Hamburg. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)

