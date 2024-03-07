Crash on Highway 8 in New Hamburg sends one person to hospital
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a collision on Highway 8 between a motorcycle and a car.
In an email to CTV News, OPP said it appears to have been a road rage incident.
One person was transported to hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, though it’s not yet clear who was hurt.
No further details have been released at this time as the OPP continue to investigate.
Road closed sign at Highway 8 and Nafziger Road in New Hamburg. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)
