Crash on Highway 7 leaves truck driver dead
One person is dead following a collision in Acton on Tuesday morning. (David Ritchie/ CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 10:52AM EST
A truck driver has died in a highway crash east of Rockwood.
Police say a commercial straight truck hit a hydro pole on Highway 7 near Acton.
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the driver was pronounced dead in hospital.
No other information about the driver has been released.
The highway remains closed between Dublin and Crewsons lines as police continue their investigation.