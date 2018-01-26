

CTV Kitchener





Four people, including a 14-year-old boy, were taken to hospital Thursday night following a serious collision near Acton.

The two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Highway 7 between the Fourth and Fifth lines.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene to find people trapped in both vehicles.

One of the four people hurt in the crash suffered serious injuries.

The OPP are investigating the cause of the collision. They say alcohol and excessive speed are not considered contributing factors.