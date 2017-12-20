

CTV Kitchener





The driver of a flatbed truck was taken to hospital Wednesday after a collision east of Cambridge brought down a hydro pole and power lines.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. on Highway 6 between Safari and Carlisle roads.

According to the OPP, the flatbed truck had been southbound on the highway when a fuel truck ahead of it stopped to turn into a gas station.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the truck driver “wasn’t really paying attention to what was going on,” realized they were about to hit the fuel truck, and drove into the ditch to avoid a collision.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

In the aftermath of the crash, the severed hydro pole was left on top of the truck’s cab. Schmidt said the live wires brought down were “arcing and sparking” at the entrance to the gas station. People who had been at the gas station were kept there until the power was turned off to the area.

The highway remained closed in the area for much of the afternoon. As of 3 p.m., the northbound lanes had reopened while the southbound lanes remained closed.