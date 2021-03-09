KITCHENER -- Two people were taken to hospital following a crash outside of Stratford Tuesday morning.

According to a post on social media around 7 a.m., the two-vehicle collision happened in the area of County Road 122 and Line 26.

Fire officials and Stratford police responded.

Police said the two drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Fire officials cleared the scene around 7:30 a.m.

This crash comes one day after a fatal crash in a nearby area at the intersection of Perth Road 113 (Embro Road) and Line 29.

In that case, a minivan and transport truck were involved. The driver of the minivan was pronounced dead in hospital.