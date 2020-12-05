KITCHENER -- A crash near the town of Millbank, combined with a fruit sale at a nearby business, led to heavy traffic delays on some rural roads.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were dealing with a collision at the same time vehicles were lined up for the Orange Barn’s annual sale on Friday night.

“We’ve been in line for four hours,” said Mike Lamont “After two hours we committed ourselves and decided to stick it out.”

The Orange Barn says they dealt with volumes of customers beyond anything they’ve ever seen.

The store, which brings in fresh citrus fruit from California and Florida, has been doing a drive-thru option due to the pandemic.

“It’s been more than what we were anticipating,” said owner Duane Erb. “We thought we had done everything the way it should be to control the traffic and the lines.”

OPP add that vehicles were blocking Perth Road 121, so they shut it down for road safety.

The Orange Barn is apologizing to customers and is looking to use a new strategy for their drive-thru pick-up Saturday.

Customers are encouraged to check out the business’ Facebook page for information before they arrive.