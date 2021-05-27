Advertisement
Crash near Kossuth and Chilligo Roads in Cambridge sends two to hospital, closes roads
Published Thursday, May 27, 2021 7:48PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, May 27, 2021 9:53PM EDT
Kossuth Road in Cambridge was closed at Beaverdale Road Thursday night following a collision that sent two people to hospital. May 27, 2021. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)
CAMBRIDGE -- Roadways in the area of Kossuth and Chilligo Roads in Cambridge are closed Thursday night following a motor vehicle collision.
Two people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries, according to a tweet from Waterloo regional police.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and police say the roadways will be closed for a significant time.
