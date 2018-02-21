

CTV Kitchener





A driver was airlifted to hospital Wednesday following a serious collision in Grey Highlands.

Grey County OPP say the collision involved a car and a pickup truck, which were travelling in opposite directions on Grey Road 4 around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The two vehicles collided head-on. The 56-year-old woman driving the car was taken to a Toronto hospital in an air ambulance.

The 17-year-old boy driving the truck was not hurt.

Grey Road 4 was closed between Road 55 and Road 63, about 20 kilometres north of Dundalk, through the morning and into the afternoon.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.