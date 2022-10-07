One airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after crash in Cambridge
A driver has been airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital after a crash in Cambridge Friday morning.
Ornge air ambulance told CTV News a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with critical injuries.
The crash appears to be between a dump truck and a sedan in the area of Allendale Road and Fountain Street.
Regional police say to expect road closures in this area and are asking people to avoid the area.
Forensics were also at the scene.
There is no word yet on cause of the crash, injuries, or how long the road closures will be in place.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
This story will be updated.
