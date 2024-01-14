Crash near Caledonia sends five people to hospital

Ontario Provincial Police say five people were transported to hospital Saturday after a collision northwest of Caledonia.

Two vehicles collided on Highway 54 just before 8 p.m.

OPP say two people were seriously hurt and three others had non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 54 was closed between Onondaga Townline Road and Brand County Road 22 while emergency responders were on scene.

OPP are asking witnesses to the crash, or anyone with dash cam video, to call 1-888-310-1122.