One woman is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Wilmot Township.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Erb’s Road between Nafziger and Sandhills roads, north of Baden and west of St. Agatha.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, a car was exiting a driveway when it was hit by a pickup truck.

The driver of the car, a 64-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been made public.

Erb’s Road remained closed in the area for much of the afternoon as they investigated the collision.

While information on charges was not available by Friday evening, police said they did not believe alcohol, road conditions or weather were contributing factors.