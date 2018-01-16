Featured
Crash leaves young driver trapped for 40 minutes
A single-vehicle crash on St. Charles St. near Maryhill left a girl trapped in her vehicle for 40 minutes.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 10:53AM EST
A 16-year-old girl was trapped in her car for 40 minutes after hitting a hydro pole near Maryhill.
The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Monday on St. Charles Street East near Pine Creek Road.
Firefighters were brought in to free the girl from the car, which had sustained significant damage.
She was taken to hospital with minor leg injuries.
It was not immediately clear if she would be facing any charges for causing the collision.