

CTV Kitchener





A 16-year-old girl was trapped in her car for 40 minutes after hitting a hydro pole near Maryhill.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Monday on St. Charles Street East near Pine Creek Road.

Firefighters were brought in to free the girl from the car, which had sustained significant damage.

She was taken to hospital with minor leg injuries.

It was not immediately clear if she would be facing any charges for causing the collision.