

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say a woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Oxford County.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Pattullo Avenue and Middletown Line near Woodstock on Friday morning.

Police say the woman was driving north on Middletown Line when she failed to stop for a stop sign.

They say the vehicle left the road and entered the ditch and rolled several times before it came to rest on its roof in a farmer’s field.

According to police a 27-year-old woman from Norwich was taken to hospital with life-altering injuries.

Police say they are still investigating the collision.