Featured
Crash leaves driver with serious injuries
A single vehicle crash closed Highway 19 on Friday night. (Mar. 3, 2018)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 3, 2018 3:49PM EST
Police are investigating a crash in Thamesford that left the driver with serious injuries.
Paramedics were called to Highway 19, between Highway 2 and Oxford County Road 74, just before 11 p.m. Friday.
The driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No one else was hurt.
Police say no other vehicles were involved in the crash.