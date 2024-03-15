Crash knocks out power in Uptown Waterloo

A crash in Uptown Waterloo caused a minor power outage Friday morning.

Enova Power said around 200 homes and businesses lost power after an SUV hit a pole on Erb Street.

In a post at 6:09 a.m., Waterloo regional police said Erb Street was closed between Regina Street and Moore Avenue and was expected to remain blocked off for several hours.

As of 8:30 a.m., hydro crews were on scene working to replace the pole.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.