Crash involving pedestrian in Kitchener

UPDATE: As of 2:50 p.m., Frederick Street had reopened.

Waterloo regional police are asking the public to avoid the King and Fredrick Streets area following a pedestrian collision.

According to a Waterloo regional police tweet posted just after 1 p.m. on Friday, drivers can expect “significant delays." The North lane on Fredrick Street is closed.

COLLISION INVESTIGATION:

Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ZUgbmcWt3J — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 28, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.