Crash involving pedestrian closes south lanes of Weber St. in Kitchener
KITCHENER -
Police have closed off Weber Street South near Guelph Street, after a pedestrian was struck Friday afternoon.
Const. Andre Johnson said officers were called to the scene shortly before 4 p.m.
“We were called at approximately 3:40 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian,” said Johnson.
The south lanes remain closed at 5 p.m.
More details to come.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada authorizes first COVID-19 vaccine for kids
-