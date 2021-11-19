Crash involving pedestrian closes south lanes of Weber St. in Kitchener

KITCHENER -

Police have closed off Weber Street South near Guelph Street, after a pedestrian was struck Friday afternoon.

Const. Andre Johnson said officers were called to the scene shortly before 4 p.m.

“We were called at approximately 3:40 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian,” said Johnson.

The south lanes remain closed at 5 p.m.

More details to come.